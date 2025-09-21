Teradyne, Inc. $TER Shares Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $5,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Berbice Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 200.0% in the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 44.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Teradyne by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Teradyne by 319.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $63,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,090,485. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,662 shares of company stock valued at $181,008 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TER. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $119.85 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.77 and a 1 year high of $144.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.82. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.80.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradyne has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.870 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

