Textron Inc. $TXT Holdings Lifted by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Textron during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Textron by 100.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Textron by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $83.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.70 and a twelve month high of $91.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Textron had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 5.80%.The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.81%.

TXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Textron from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.67.

In other Textron news, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 28,543 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $2,265,457.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,216.88. The trade was a 43.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

