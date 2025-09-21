The Clorox Company $CLX Shares Purchased by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 192,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,420 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Clorox were worth $23,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 269,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,747,000 after purchasing an additional 36,352 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the first quarter worth $247,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the first quarter worth $399,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in Clorox in the first quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 33.5% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 28,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total transaction of $1,861,774.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 54,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,475.38. The trade was a 21.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $121.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.27. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $116.53 and a 52-week high of $171.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 76.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Clorox from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Clorox from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $142.18.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

