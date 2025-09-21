The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO Stock Holdings Increased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,508 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,071.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 147.4% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 893 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:COO opened at $68.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $111.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.04.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical device company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 10.08%.The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cooper Companies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical device company to buy up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $100.00 price objective on Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.64.

Insider Transactions at Cooper Companies

In other news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.04 per share, with a total value of $195,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 63,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,324.80. This trade represents a 4.99% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Albert G. White III acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.39 per share, for a total transaction of $683,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 226,151 shares in the company, valued at $15,466,466.89. The trade was a 4.63% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 15,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,566. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

