The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.6364.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cooper Companies to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Loop Capital set a $100.00 target price on Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd.

In other Cooper Companies news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.04 per share, for a total transaction of $195,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 63,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,324.80. The trade was a 4.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Gerard H. Warner III purchased 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,383.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 18,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,224.37. This represents a 8.60% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 15,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,566 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 204.8% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 506 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $68.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $111.44.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical device company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 10.08%.The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cooper Companies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical device company to reacquire up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

