The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM Shares Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth $64,125,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 48.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,379,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,325,000 after buying an additional 449,920 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8,557.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,053,000 after buying an additional 317,653 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth $33,055,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 12.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,257,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,252,000 after buying an additional 248,110 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 2.0%

SJM stock opened at $108.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $93.30 and a 52 week high of $125.42.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 16.75%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.09%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

