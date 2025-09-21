Tilray Brands, Inc. $TLRY Shares Bought by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,684 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Tilray Brands were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $879,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tilray Brands by 1,839.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 607,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 575,757 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Tilray Brands by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,964,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 286,481 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Tilray Brands by 1,646.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 154,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 145,780 shares in the last quarter. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray Brands Price Performance

Tilray Brands stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. Tilray Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Activity

Tilray Brands ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Tilray Brands had a negative net margin of 265.69% and a negative return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $224.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.41 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tilray Brands, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Irwin D. Simon acquired 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 3,941,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,396.13. This trade represents a 4.37% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TLRY. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tilray Brands to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tilray Brands from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.94.

Tilray Brands Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

