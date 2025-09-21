Top Agriculture Stocks To Watch Today – September 19th

Bloom Energy, Deere & Company, and Chubb are the three Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the production, processing and distribution of food, fiber and related inputs—such as farms, seed and fertilizer makers, or agricultural equipment manufacturers. By holding these equities, investors gain exposure to the financial performance of the agricultural sector, which is influenced by factors like crop yields, commodity prices, weather conditions and government policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Bloom Energy (BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

