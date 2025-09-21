Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTC. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Toro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Longbow Research raised Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Toro from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Toro from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Northland Capmk cut Toro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

In related news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $425,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,646 shares in the company, valued at $826,749.54. The trade was a 34.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Toro by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Toro by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Toro during the fourth quarter worth about $969,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Toro by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 635,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,881,000 after purchasing an additional 16,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Toro during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Toro stock opened at $78.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.80. Toro has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $89.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.02. Toro had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 7.37%.The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Toro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.150 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

