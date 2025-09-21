Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TNL. Mizuho upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $39.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.30.

Travel + Leisure Stock Down 0.8%

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.67 and its 200 day moving average is $52.39. Travel + Leisure has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $64.11.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a net margin of 10.14%.The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $133,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,808.32. This represents a 79.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Myers sold 110,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $6,911,462.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 142,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,885,328.49. The trade was a 43.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,174 shares of company stock worth $19,765,874 in the last three months. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travel + Leisure

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 24,329 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 8.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 994,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,039,000 after purchasing an additional 79,430 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 26.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 10.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

