Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN Position Lessened by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 325.6% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bernstein Bank downgraded Tyson Foods to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JP Morgan Cazenove cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

TSN opened at $53.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.59. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.85 and a 1 year high of $65.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.08.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.54 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.45%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase 43,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

