Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA Holdings Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 218.5% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 71.4% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.13.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $521.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $514.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $443.82. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52 week low of $309.01 and a 52 week high of $539.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.75. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 48.78% and a net margin of 10.31%.The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total transaction of $264,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,837.09. This represents a 18.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

