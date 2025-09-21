United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.44.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $84.14 on Friday. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $145.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.66. The company has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christiana Smith Shi bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,085. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $878,840. This trade represents a 96.90% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $851,842,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,011,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,132,000 after buying an additional 4,988,044 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1,056.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,336,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,936,000 after buying an additional 3,961,255 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 11,517.3% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,503,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $252,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $201,358,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.