United States Antimony Co. (NYSE:UAMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

United States Antimony Co. (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.3750.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UAMY. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of United States Antimony in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of United States Antimony in a research report on Thursday, August 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United States Antimony Stock Up 10.2%

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in United States Antimony during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in United States Antimony during the fourth quarter worth $407,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in United States Antimony during the fourth quarter worth $565,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in United States Antimony during the first quarter worth $436,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in United States Antimony during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. United States Antimony has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $6.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average is $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $806.89 million, a PE ratio of -162.25 and a beta of 0.05.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance.

