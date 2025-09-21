United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR Shares Bought by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 60.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 232,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,990,000 after purchasing an additional 19,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.64, for a total transaction of $9,396,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.21, for a total transaction of $4,237,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 36,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,168,409.01. This trade represents a 23.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 172,116 shares of company stock valued at $63,256,557. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $417.57 on Friday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1-year low of $266.98 and a 1-year high of $436.95. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $329.55 and a 200-day moving average of $310.67.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.39). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $798.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.85 EPS. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.85.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

