Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $214.0769.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $259.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $243.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 203 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,432 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $188.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.00. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $152.33 and a twelve month high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.000-21.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 4.21%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

