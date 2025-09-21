Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.91.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $71.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.45. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $80.71.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Egan sold 1,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $70,120.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,210. The trade was a 6.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,769,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,544,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,429,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,287,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,366,000 after purchasing an additional 477,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 617,527 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,795,000 after purchasing an additional 371,058 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

