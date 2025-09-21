V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta Sells 565,000 Shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $74,760,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 17th, V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 6,086 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $751,621.00.

On Tuesday, July 15th, V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 173,100 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $21,812,331.00.

On Wednesday, July 16th, V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,900 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $488,631.00.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL opened at $132.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.71 and a 200-day moving average of $112.03. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $147.66.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%.The firm's revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Stance Capital LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 260.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 11,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 8,492 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

