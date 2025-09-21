Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VLY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. National Bankshares set a $13.50 target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.85.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of VLY stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $495.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 56.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 206.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 11,831.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.