VanEck Merk Gold ETF $OUNZ Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 703,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,556 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.29% of VanEck Merk Gold ETF worth $22,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Merk Gold ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $699,000. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 61,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 39,254 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares during the period. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF during the 1st quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Wealth Management Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF during the 1st quarter worth $204,000.

VanEck Merk Gold ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.15. VanEck Merk Gold ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.68 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.83.

About VanEck Merk Gold ETF

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

