Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 24.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 41,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of VHT opened at $255.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.81. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $234.11 and a 52-week high of $286.24.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

