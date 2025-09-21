Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF $VGLT Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 454,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,304 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF were worth $25,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $115,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VGLT opened at $56.68 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $53.17 and a 52-week high of $62.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.72.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

