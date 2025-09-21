Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF $VONV Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,573 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $20,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VONV. Aurelius Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Aurelius Family Office LLC now owns 23,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $539,000. Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 135.9% during the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 9,515 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 731,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,325,000 after buying an additional 10,997 shares during the period. Finally, Balefire LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONV opened at $89.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.31 and a 200-day moving average of $83.74. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $71.68 and a one year high of $89.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

