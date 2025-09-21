Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.3333.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $20.50 in a report on Monday, August 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.50 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.17. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $34.80.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $165.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.43 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.87%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 2,180.6% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 114.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 30.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

