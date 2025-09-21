Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIRT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $35.42 on Tuesday. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $45.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 90,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $3,845,722.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 47.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIRT. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth $471,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 530.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 44,804 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 51,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 23,455 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $603,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 834,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,771,000 after buying an additional 73,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

