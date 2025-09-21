Vistra (NYSE:VST) CEO James Burke Sells 21,361 Shares of Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) CEO James Burke sold 21,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.56, for a total transaction of $4,540,494.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 227,968 shares in the company, valued at $48,456,878.08. This represents a 8.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $211.08 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $90.51 and a one year high of $217.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.35%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa America raised shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vistra from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Vistra by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth about $341,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth about $432,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the second quarter worth about $547,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,021,000 after buying an additional 57,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

