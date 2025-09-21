Vistra (NYSE:VST) CEO Sells $4,565,913.24 in Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) CEO James Burke sold 21,358 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.78, for a total transaction of $4,565,913.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 225,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,170,833.62. This trade represents a 8.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

VST stock opened at $211.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.11 and a 200 day moving average of $164.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $90.51 and a 52 week high of $217.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a return on equity of 108.41% and a net margin of 12.90%.The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s payout ratio is 14.35%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VST. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Vistra from $145.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Vistra and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Melius Research raised shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VST. Banque Transatlantique SA raised its stake in Vistra by 132.0% during the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, City State Bank grew its position in Vistra by 210.0% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

