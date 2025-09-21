Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 462.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,883,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126,996 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $162,036,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 253.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,948,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,394 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,205,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13,956.3% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 595,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,795,000 after buying an additional 590,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance
NASDAQ CCEP opened at $89.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.34. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52-week low of $73.40 and a 52-week high of $100.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
