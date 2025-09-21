W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in W.R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in W.R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in W.R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in W.R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get W.R. Berkley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WRB. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of W.R. Berkley to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of W.R. Berkley from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.R. Berkley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.54.

W.R. Berkley Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of WRB stock opened at $73.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.41. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $55.80 and a fifty-two week high of $76.38.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 12.32%.The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.20%.

W.R. Berkley Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.