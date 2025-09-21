Wall Street Zen Downgrades McKesson (NYSE:MCK) to Hold

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $766.00 to $772.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $810.00 target price (up from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $725.10.

McKesson Stock Up 1.2%

MCK opened at $698.07 on Friday. McKesson has a 52-week low of $464.42 and a 52-week high of $737.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $695.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $696.44. The company has a market cap of $86.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.33 by ($0.07). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%.The business had revenue of $97.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.88 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 13.08%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total value of $8,418,165.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,987.56. This trade represents a 74.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total transaction of $218,347.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,031.19. This trade represents a 33.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,560 shares of company stock worth $30,438,602. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McKesson

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCK. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in McKesson by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its position in McKesson by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in McKesson by 1,366.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

