Wall Street Zen Downgrades Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) to Hold

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Perma-Pipe International Stock Performance

Shares of PPIH opened at $23.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $192.87 million, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Perma-Pipe International has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $33.09.

Get Perma-Pipe International alerts:

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.55%.

Institutional Trading of Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 64,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 1,730.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Perma-Pipe International in the second quarter valued at $283,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Perma-Pipe International in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perma-Pipe International in the second quarter valued at $279,000. 28.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Pipe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Pipe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.