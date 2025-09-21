Wall Street Zen Downgrades Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) to Hold

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.
Perma-Pipe International Stock Performance
Shares of PPIH opened at $23.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $192.87 million, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Perma-Pipe International has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $33.09.
Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.55%.
Perma-Pipe International Company Profile
Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.
