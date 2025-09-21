Wall Street Zen Upgrades MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) to Buy

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

MDB has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on MongoDB from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MongoDB from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on MongoDB from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on MongoDB from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on MongoDB from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.83.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $323.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -330.03 and a beta of 1.49. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $140.78 and a 52 week high of $370.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.77.

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.25, for a total transaction of $326,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,847.50. This trade represents a 7.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,104,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,557,420. This represents a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,730 shares of company stock valued at $16,441,331. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $6,519,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $768,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $3,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

