Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,140 Shares of Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,413 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $18,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Shopify by 3.1% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 455,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,399,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 9.0% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 12.7% in the second quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 5.7% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 28,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 12.7% in the second quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:SHOP opened at $153.30 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.84 and a 52 week high of $156.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.24 billion, a PE ratio of 85.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NASDAQ:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 23.42%.The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Shopify from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.69.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

