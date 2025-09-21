Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,607 Shares of iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $17,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 179,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 42,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,866,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 72,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ MBB opened at $95.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.20. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $96.32.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.