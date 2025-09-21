Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Old Republic International Corporation $ORI

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 634,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,165 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.26% of Old Republic International worth $24,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Old Republic International by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 380,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,760,000 after purchasing an additional 64,245 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Old Republic International by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 204,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 98,410 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth about $2,063,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Old Republic International by 315.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 121,807 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in Old Republic International by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Old Republic International Price Performance

NYSE ORI opened at $39.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Old Republic International Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $41.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Old Republic International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Therace Risch bought 1,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,850.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,037.50. The trade was a 18.46% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $188,474.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 54,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,630.69. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Old Republic International

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

