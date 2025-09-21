Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 10,406 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Cincinnati Financial worth $18,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,255,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,844,419,000 after purchasing an additional 87,773 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,364,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $940,130,000 after acquiring an additional 358,018 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,848,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,062,000 after acquiring an additional 40,222 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $270,005,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,388,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,061,000 after acquiring an additional 55,487 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

CINF opened at $156.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.98 and its 200 day moving average is $146.44. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $123.01 and a 12-month high of $161.74.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CINF has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.40.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

