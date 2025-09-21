Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 110,121 Shares of Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 149.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,121 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $19,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Veralto by 9.6% during the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 92,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Veralto by 4.5% during the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 31,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Veralto by 12.8% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,428,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,212,000 after purchasing an additional 162,333 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Veralto by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 81,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in Veralto during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VLTO. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Veralto from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on Veralto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.25.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $1,131,243.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 106,219 shares in the company, valued at $11,286,830.94. The trade was a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VLTO opened at $106.98 on Friday. Veralto Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.86 and a 12-month high of $115.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Veralto had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 16.65%.The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.720-3.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Veralto’s payout ratio is 12.29%.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

