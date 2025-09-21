Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 12,427 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,427 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $22,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 28,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of AZN stock opened at $76.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $61.24 and a 1 year high of $82.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.37.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 32.84%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 200.0%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 37.97%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.