Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 32,979 Shares of Public Storage $PSA

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 74.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,979 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $22,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Public Storage from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Public Storage from $328.00 to $309.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Public Storage from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $351.00 to $349.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.00.

Public Storage Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE PSA opened at $279.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $256.60 and a 12 month high of $369.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $286.79 and a 200-day moving average of $292.66.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.05. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 38.13%.The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.450-17.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.86%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

