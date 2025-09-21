Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,653 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,785 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $17,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 865,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,830,000 after acquiring an additional 55,648 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 22.0% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 4,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 28.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 236,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,536,000 after acquiring an additional 52,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 36.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.62.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $108.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.21. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 52-week low of $70.41 and a 52-week high of $109.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.27%.Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $1,969,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,071.75. This represents a 36.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.