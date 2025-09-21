Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF $CGUS

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 673,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,435 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.41% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $25,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sovran Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 124,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 26,534 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 175,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 13,068 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGUS opened at $39.62 on Friday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.95 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.43 and its 200 day moving average is $35.71.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Announces Dividend

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0971 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.