Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF $QUS

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,167 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $18,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QUS. Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of QUS stock opened at $170.02 on Friday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $137.58 and a 1 year high of $170.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.62. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.92.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

