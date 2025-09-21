Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 579,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,153 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $25,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2,931.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3,976.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 61,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 59,560 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 107,580.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 119,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 13,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $46.68 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.17.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.