Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 375.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,037 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 206,966 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $21,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 183,837 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $14,345,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 12,966 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 27,160 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 4.7%

CTSH stock opened at $66.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.35. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $90.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.220 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

