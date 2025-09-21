Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $18,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.6% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE NOC opened at $571.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1 year low of $426.24 and a 1 year high of $600.99. The company has a market capitalization of $81.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $573.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $521.93.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.27. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.36 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOC. Bank of America boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $542.00 target price (down previously from $580.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $547.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.85.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

