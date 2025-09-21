Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $17.58 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $17,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,724,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE stock opened at $204.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.78 and a 200-day moving average of $192.34. The company has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $165.45 and a one year high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

