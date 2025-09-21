Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $17.61 Million Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $17,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 29,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $5,996,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $116,828,940.50. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 81,361,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,736,465,326.50. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR stock opened at $148.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.15 and a 52 week high of $170.40. The company has a market capitalization of $132.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.93.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.95%.The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 34.42%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

