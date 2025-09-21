Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $17.95 Million Holdings in Ferguson plc $FERG

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 881.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,168 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $17,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FERG. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Ferguson by 247.4% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in Ferguson by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Ferguson by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Ferguson by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferguson Stock Performance

FERG stock opened at $229.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $243.40.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 35.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Ferguson from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Ferguson from $231.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ferguson from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ferguson from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ferguson from $204.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.71.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

