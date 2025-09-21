Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $18.20 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,319 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $18,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $49.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.31 and its 200-day moving average is $49.17. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.1092 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

