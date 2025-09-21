Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $18.22 Million Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF $DFNM

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 383,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,288 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $18,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,735,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,117,000 after acquiring an additional 35,169 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,001,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,232,000 after acquiring an additional 73,017 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 63.9% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 767,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,522,000 after acquiring an additional 299,407 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 744,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,425,000 after acquiring an additional 131,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 643,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,186,000 after acquiring an additional 90,834 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFNM opened at $48.12 on Friday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.24 and a 1 year high of $48.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.42.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.